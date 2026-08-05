Akpakpa and PK14 cemeteries: grave concession holders are invited to update their files.

The Cotonou city hall has invited individuals who have already obtained a grave reservation in the municipal cemeteries of Akpakpa and PK14 to verify and update their files. Those concerned have a period of 60 days to complete the necessary formalities.

The Cotonou city hall announced, in a statement dated August 5, 2026, the launch of an operation to verify and update the files of grave concessions in the municipal cemeteries of Akpakpa and PK14.

According to the Executive Secretary of the city hall, this initiative is part of “the updating of the registers and database of grave concessions.” All individuals who have obtained a grave reservation are invited to contact the Directorate of Administrative and Financial Affairs to carry out the necessary procedures.

Users have a period of sixty (60) days, starting from the date of the statement’s signature, to have their files verified.

For this operation, the interested parties must present the original or a certified copy of the reservation document, payment receipts or vouchers, or any other available supporting documents, as well as a valid form of identification.

The city hall specifies that at the end of this campaign, “the verified information will be integrated into the official database of the municipal cemeteries of Cotonou.” It also warns that individuals who do not come forward within the given timeframe “will be held solely responsible for any resulting setbacks.”