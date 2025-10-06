Benin: the Constitutional Court and CENA strengthen their cooperation ahead of the 2026 general elections

As part of monitoring the electoral timeline, the Constitutional Court and the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) held, on Friday, September 26, a joint working session in the Court’s courtroom for judicial hearings.

This meeting, the second in less than a year, marks a decisive step in preparing the general elections scheduled for January and April 2026.

Presided over by Professor Cossi Dorothé Sossa, President of the Constitutional Court, and Mr. Sacca Lafia, President of the CENA, the session reaffirmed the importance of ongoing dialogue between the two institutions.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

Professor Sossa praised CENA’s ongoing commitment to conducting a complex electoral process, while stressing the need for close collaboration to ensure the transparency and regularity of the elections.

In response, Mr. Lafia expressed his gratitude for the initiative and highlighted the value of the Court’s recommendations, which are essential to strengthening the credibility of the process. He also reiterated CENA’s commitment to incorporating these guidelines into its work, in order to ensure elections that bring stability and progress to the country.

The discussions focused on strategic points, notably the development of a shared framework for organizing the elections, the assessment of the progress of legislative and presidential preparations, as well as anticipating potential technical and legal challenges. The presence of advisers from both institutions, the Director General of Elections, and the Secretary General of the Court strengthened the institutional significance of this meeting.

Through this approach, the Constitutional Court and CENA reaffirm their determination to work in strict respect of their respective prerogatives, with a view to guaranteeing the regularity, transparency and credibility of the 2026 general elections.