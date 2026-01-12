Benin – Sunday joint elections: borders, markets and drinking establishments closed

As part of the legislative and municipal elections on January 11, 2026, the Beninese authorities have taken a series of measures to ensure the smooth running of the vote and to maintain public order across the entire territory.

An official statement released on January 9, 2026 specifies that land, sea, and air borders will be closed on the day of the vote. This provision applies to all entry and exit routes from the country, to prevent any non-essential movement and to ensure the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

At the national level, public markets and drinking establishments must remain closed on January 11, in accordance with the authorities’ instructions. This measure is part of a drive for order and calm, aimed at reducing the risks of gatherings and disruptions that could jeopardize the smooth running of the election.

The authorities reminded that these legal provisions are temporary and strictly tied to the security and organizational imperatives of the elections. They also remind citizens of the importance of respecting these instructions in the public interest, to allow voters to go to the polls in the best possible conditions.

The government has assured that these measures will be accompanied by a strengthened surveillance system, coordinated with the defense and security forces, to ensure compliance with the rules and to intervene quickly if needed.

A few days before the two elections (legislative and municipal), the authorities pledge a strict implementation of these provisions, while inviting the population to show civility and responsibility.