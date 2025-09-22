Benin: several shops gutted by a fire in Cotonou

- Publicité-

A fire broke out early on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in the Agounvocodji neighborhood, in Cotonou’s 10th arrondissement. Several shops were reduced to ashes, causing significant material damage but fortunately no loss of life was reported.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6 a.m. by the head of the 10th arrondissement, Comlan Yves Christian Gnindokponou, who was making his usual rounds.

“I was used to making rounds of the arrondissement at that hour. That’s how I saw the fire in Agounvocodji and I immediately called the firefighters,” he said, according to Bip Radio. According to him, several residents were also trying to reach emergency services, which overloaded the line.

Firefighters arrived on the scene about ten minutes later and began operations to contain the flames. Initial findings indicate the fire may have started in a haberdashery made up of three units, including one shop and two sales areas.

“The whole thing was reduced to ashes. We only found the shutters and a few damaged machines,” the arrondissement chief said.

Deeply affected by the loss of her business, the owner of the haberdashery fainted at the scene and had to be rushed to the hospital. Local authorities are calling for vigilance and solidarity to support those affected, while an investigation is expected to be opened to determine the exact causes of the incident.