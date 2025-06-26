Benin: Report of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, June 11

- Advertisement -

I- Normative Measures.

Transmission to the National Assembly, for examination and vote, of the bill adopting the national development vision for 2060 in the Republic of Benin.

This vision is formulated through a participatory, scientific, and inclusive approach, following the evaluation of the first one. It envisions that: “By 2060, Benin is a country of peace, prosperity, good governance, cultural and international influence for the common good”.

Moreover, it aims to consolidate the achievements of the “BENIN Alafia 2025” vision while integrating new challenges and development issues in our country, to explore possible futures and inform state decisions.

Indeed, the analysis of Benin’s system has helped identify heavy trends and potential disruptions that determine our development path. The optimistic scenario retained envisions a Benin characterized by a prosperous and competitive economy, effective inclusive governance, and shared well-being throughout all regions.

Articulated in nine (9) orientations and fifteen (15) strategic objectives, this vision reflects the aspirations of Beninese citizens collected throughout the national territory. It is titled “BENIN 2060 ALAFIA, a World of Splendors”.

Furthermore, it provides a dynamic framework capable of adapting to future developments.

In accordance with the provisions of the framework law on development planning and the evaluation of public policies in the Republic of Benin, the national development vision is adopted by law.

The Council has therefore instructed the ministers responsible for Development and Justice to monitor the legislative process for this purpose.

As another normative measure, a decree was adopted creating the Société d’Exploitation des Loisirs et Activités du Golf d’Avlékété S.A. and approving its statutes.

II- Communications.

II-1. Adoption of the 2025-2029 Strategic Development Plan of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Arts.

Developed with extensive participation from various stakeholders, it unifies the ministry’s interventions over the next five years and aims to make these sectors drivers of sustainable development, social cohesion, and international influence.

Thus, it projects that “By 2029, Benin is a world-renowned tourist destination supported by a rich cultural diversity”.

To achieve this, three (3) strategic orientations are defined:

energizing and regulating the organization and operation of the ministry;

developing and promoting a diversified tourist offer, attracting both local and international visitors;

developing and promoting culture and arts as pillars of the creative economy.

These orientations are then broken down into strategic objectives and operational axes, with an estimated total cost of 797,174,361.179 FCFA over the next five years.

As part of the coherent implementation of this Plan, a committee representing all structures and actors responsible for the development of the tourism, culture, and arts sectors will be established, tasked with coordinating, promoting, and steering the realization of key targeted actions.

II-2. Conducting detailed pre-project studies and an environmental and social impact assessment for the drinking water supply project in the cities of Comè, Grand-Popo, Houéyogbé, Bopa, Kpomassè, and their surroundings.

To serve the populations of these localities, SONEB currently operates drinking water supply systems with capacities below the needs to be covered.

These cities today experience significant urban development while their drinking water supply systems, commissioned about twenty years ago, have seen no evolution in terms of equipment and infrastructure strengthening, nor in network extension and densification.

The situation is even more concerning in Kpomassè, which is among the eight cities awaiting connection to the SONEB drinking water supply network.

In the localities served, it is observed in Comé, Grand-Popo, Houéyogbé, and Bopa:

a low rate of drinking water service;

failures in the potable water distribution service (poor pressure, frequent water cuts, etc.);

a lack or absence of network extension in several city neighborhoods and their outskirts.

To remedy this, the Government has scheduled works to strengthen and/or install distribution systems, the effectiveness of which requires that these studies be conducted.

It has therefore agreed to contract with a specialized company to carry out the work.

III- International Meetings and Events.

Under this category, it was authorized:

Benin’s participation in the 10th edition of the African Public Service Day, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from June 21 to 23, 2025, and then the organization in Cotonou:

of the first congress of the Benin Nutrition Society, from June 12 to 14, 2025;

of the 8th regular session of the Regional Steering Committee of the SWEDD+ Project from July 2 to 4, 2025; as well as

the third edition of the International Forum of the Living Environment, from October 9 to 11, 2025.

IV- Individual Measures.

The following appointments were announced upon the respective ministers’ proposals:

At the Ministry of Health

General Director of the Abomey-Calavi/Sô-Ava Zone University Hospital Center: Mr. Lambert LOKO TONOUDJI

At the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Employment Promotion

Deputy Chief of Staff: Mr. Sotima Michel YOTTO

Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry: Ms. Opportune Hermione Oungbéto NATABOU.

Done in Cotonou, June 11, 2025,

The Secretary General of the Government,

Edouard OUIN-OURO.