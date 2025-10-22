Benin: Report of the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

The Council of Ministers met on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic, Head of State, Head of Government. The following decisions were taken :

I- Regulatory measures.

Transmission to the National Assembly, for review and vote, of the draft law relating to the film and animated image industry in the Republic of Benin.

The passage of this text by the National Assembly will strengthen the legal framework in this field and will establish a regulatory environment conducive to the genuine development of a film and animated image industry that generates both wealth and jobs in Benin.

Among other concerns, it addresses the definition of the conditions for practicing cinematographic activities, support for financing the film and animated image industry, as well as the legal deposit of cinematographic works.

The objective is to provide updated legal tools necessary for the efficient regulation of the film and animated image industry. As such, it represents a significant advance that incorporates the many sector innovations that had until now been governed by Law No. 60-15 of 30 June 1960.

As part of other normative measures, the decrees adopted concern :

transmission to the National Assembly, for review and vote, of the draft law amending and supplementing Law No. 2020-09 of 23 April 2020 establishing, defining the missions, organization and functioning of the High Commission for the Prevention of Corruption in the Republic of Benin ;

mandate, organization and functioning of the General Directorate of Water, Forests and Hunting ;

mandate, composition and functioning of the Disciplinary Council within the Beninese Armed Forces ;

establishment, organization and functioning of the financing mechanism for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the Republic of Benin.

II- Communications.

II-1. Provision of resources for the benefit of the Beninese Civil Protection Agency.

As a reminder, the Council of Ministers authorized, at its session of 17 July 2024, the creation of this agency with the secondment, to its payroll, of personnel from the former Firefighters Company.

This new institutional framework allows a shift in paradigm on the matter, moving from a risk and disaster management approach to one of risk reduction, based on anticipation.

Therefore, in order to provide a structural response to this major reform to modernize civil protection, a comprehensive assessment of short- and medium-term needs was carried out for the first budgetary year to sustainably establish the effectiveness of its interventions.

Indeed, in a context of exposure to natural and man-made hazards, which are sources of population vulnerability, it is essential to strengthen the Agency’s operational capacities in order to limit loss of life and ensure a rapid, effective and coordinated response to emergency situations.

For this reason, the Council decided to make available to it the resources necessary for the execution of its mission.

II-2. Construction of socio-community and security infrastructure in Benin’s border localities.

The infrastructure to be built notably includes the construction of administrative blocks, police stations, classroom modules, playgrounds, leisure centers, the drilling of boreholes and roadworks.

Also included are the rehabilitation of police stations and housing for teachers or security personnel.

These infrastructures are designed to further assert the State’s presence in the said localities in order to preserve the safety of the population, facilitate their access to basic social services, all of which contribute to combating social inequalities while strengthening national attachment.

II-3. Construction of five science high schools and a Higher Normal School in Benin.

The works to be carried out form part of the Government’s ongoing reforms to modernize the sub-sector of Technical and Vocational Education and Training. They also contribute to promoting the development of science, technology and mathematics.

These high schools and the Higher Normal School therefore provide the appropriate setting for quality scientific education aimed at improving teaching capacities at the national level.

In the long run, they will foster the emergence of a Beninese scientific elite with skills aligned with the country’s needs and thus better able to contribute effectively to its economic and technological development.

The related architectural and technical studies have been completed and the Council has given its agreement to contract with a qualified firm for the construction of the Science High Schools of Abomey-Calavi, Parakou, Lokossa, Abomey and Natitingou, as well as the Higher Normal School of Abomey-Calavi.

The ministers concerned will take the appropriate measures to ensure the proper execution of the works in accordance with the specifications.

II-4. Compensation of persons affected by the development and paving project of the Banikoara-Kérémou–Burkina Faso border road.

The work of the departmental interministerial commission responsible for assessing the compensation to be paid to the owners of land, buildings and sites of all kinds located within the project area and subject to setback easements made it possible to identify 227 affected persons.

Having taken note of the report of said Commission, the Council authorized the compensation of these persons in accordance with the texts in force.

III- Individual measures.

On the proposal of the Minister of Labor and Public Service, the following appointments were made :

Technical Advisor for Social Welfare : Mr. Yémalin Rémi GLODJINON

Mr. Yémalin Rémi GLODJINON Departmental Director of Labor and Public Service for Ouémé : Mr. Valéry James AMOUSSOU

Mr. Valéry James AMOUSSOU Departmental Director of Labor and Public Service for Donga : Ms. Espérance G. TCHENAH MAMAM.



Done in Cotonou, 22 October 2025,

The Secretary-General of the Government,

Edouard OUIN-OURO.

