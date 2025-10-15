Benin: report of the Council of Ministers meeting of Wednesday, October 15, 2025

The Council of Ministers met on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic, Head of State, Head of Government. The following decisions were taken :

I- Normative measures.

I-1. Transmission to the National Assembly for examination and vote of the bill on the prevention, care and elimination of HIV and AIDS infections in the Republic of Benin.

After several decades of fighting the pandemic, States need to re-examine their legislation and the resulting penitentiary system, reformulating them so as to make local epidemiological contexts compatible with the international obligations to be complied with, notably regarding respect for human rights.

The text prepared for this purpose, once adopted, will:

reaffirm Benin’s commitment to prevention and care;

guarantee equitable access to care, treatments and support services;

reduce the persistent stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV;

strengthen the normative framework for protecting patients’ rights, including confidentiality, informed consent and non-discrimination;

ensure comprehensive and integrated care, in connection with health, education, gender and social protection policies.

The Minister of Health, in collaboration with the Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice and Legislation, will present and discuss it before the National Assembly.

I-2. Creation of the National Commission for Law Reform.

In the current configuration of existing bodies, positive law is not the subject of any forward-looking legislative studies capable of identifying its weaknesses and needs, in order to seek solutions whose consideration should be more appropriately submitted to the competent bodies.

Setting up a central body to monitor legislative policies and capitalize on experiences therefore proves relevant in order to remedy the shortcomings identified.

The creation of the commission also results from the multiplicity of assistance and advisory schemes for dedicated structures that, over time, provide neither the expected effectiveness nor overall coherence.

Among other attributions, the said Commission will, on behalf of the State, conduct studies of applied and prospective legislation in all matters. Likewise, it will permanently provide advice to public institutions on legislative and regulatory matters, and will give the necessary impetus for the development of law or regulation.

Furthermore, its scope includes assisting the Government in defining public policies, designing, developing, implementing and disseminating rules of community law. It will include a Permanent Committee and an associated Experts Committee charged with carrying out this mission.

II- Communications.

II-1. Rehabilitation of the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo.

The works to be undertaken aim to bring the stadium up to standards so that it offers the best facilities to athletes, particularly young people, for the practice of their sports disciplines in an appropriate setting, all of which will better prepare them for international competitions.

That is why the Council agreed to contract with firms renowned for full project management, environmental and social impact studies, and proven on various projects of the Government’s Action Program already completed or underway.

The Minister of Sports and the Minister in charge of the Living Environment will take all necessary measures to monitor the works to be undertaken.

II-2. Recruitment of 300 trainee educational advisors and 50 trainee inspectors of secondary education for the year 2025.

Under the Government’s 2021-2026 Action Program, strengthening management human resources has been identified as a strategic lever to establish a structured system of pedagogical quality assurance.

In this context, it is appropriate to expand the existing numbers of pedagogical advisors and inspectors, taking into account the imminent retirements.

These recruitments are therefore authorized for that purpose, and the successful candidates will undergo training of 12 and 24 months respectively.

This will promote the availability of qualified personnel to ensure continuous monitoring of teaching performance.

The same applies to supporting the implementation of curricular reforms and standardized assessment tools, as well as promoting individualized support for a sustainable improvement in school results.

Done in Cotonou, October 15, 2025,

The Secretary-General of the Government,

Edouard OUIN-OURO.