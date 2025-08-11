BY COUNTRIES
Benin: Patrice Talon and some of his ministers on vacation

Benin: Patrice Talon and some of his ministers on vacation

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Following the official ceremonies marking the 65th anniversary of Benin’s independence, President Patrice Talon and members of his government began their traditional summer holiday on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Established in 2016 at the initiative of the head of state, these government holidays have now become a well-established tradition. They provide ministers with the opportunity to recharge, in preparation for the official resumption of government activities scheduled for September 1.

However, the government wants to reassure the public: the functioning of the state remains fully guaranteed during this period. During a press briefing held on July 31, the government spokesman, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, indicated that a rotation system has been set up.

“One team remains active while the other rests, then the roles reverse. The country will continue to be well managed, as it has been for nearly ten years,” he declared.

According to him, this organization ensures effective continuity of public affairs, without interruption, even during the summer period. Thus, priority files and administrative emergencies will continue to be handled with rigor and tranquility.

