Benin-Niger Border: The party “Les Démocrates” welcomes the establishment of the expert committee for reopening.

The main opposition party in Benin, Les Démocrates, breaks its silence to welcome the establishment of a joint committee aimed at reopening the border between Benin and Niger.

In this official document, the party warmly welcomes this bilateral initiative, which puts dialogue back at the center of discussions. For “Les Démocrates,” direct consultation is the only effective way to resolve disputes and overcome crises that directly affect the daily lives of the populations.

Through Communiqué N°168-26/LD/PDT/SP dated June 6, 2026, the political formation “Les Démocrates,” led by Nourénou Atchadé, has officially responded to the installation in Niamey of the joint committee of Beninese and Nigerien experts, tasked with thoroughly examining the conditions for reopening the common border between the two states.

Congratulations to President Romuald Wadagni

The opposition party does not hide its satisfaction with the new direction set by the new occupant of the Marina. The communiqué expressly congratulates President Romuald Wadagni’s government for its evident political will to prioritize diplomatic consultation during its recent sub-regional tour.

The political formation strongly encourages the continuation of initiatives taken so that the work of this committee quickly leads to an effective and sustainable reopening of the land borders.

The party expresses hope that this rapprochement will revitalize essential economic, commercial, and human exchanges between the brotherly peoples of Benin and Niger.

A Strategic Lever in the Face of Common Security Challenges

Beyond strictly economic aspects, “Les Démocrates” remind that this diplomatic realignment carries crucial security implications for West Africa. In the face of persistent jihadist and terrorist threats that undermine the entire sub-region, the party remains convinced that strengthening inter-state cooperation is essential.

According to the communiqué, establishing common and coordinated mechanisms remains the only effective response to build a security architecture capable of confronting cross-border armed groups. In conclusion, the party reaffirms that dialogue, historical brotherhood, and community solidarity remain fundamental values for sustainably preserving peace and consolidating the long-standing ties uniting the two nations.