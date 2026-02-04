Benin: new MPs expected to have their parliamentary privileges withdrawn

The National Assembly of Benin is launching the process of installing the 10th legislature.

To this end, the parliamentary institution is organizing, from Monday, February 2 to Thursday, February 5, 2026, the reception of elected deputies for the withdrawal of their parliamentary insignia.

According to the program established by the parliamentary administration, the operations will take place each day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This administrative phase constitutes a mandatory step for the new MPs, who are to complete the necessary formalities before officially taking office.

This stage marks the effective start of the establishment of the new legislature and opens a new chapter in Benin’s institutional life. It precedes the taking of office of the new Parliament, which is expected to begin its work in a renewed political and institutional context.