Benin: Major decisions from the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, June 11
Benin

Benin: Major decisions from the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, June 11

Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbenin
Gathered this Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in a council of ministers in the presence of the Head of State, SEM Patrice Talon, the government of rupture reviewed several files and took several measures.

NORMATIVE MEASURES

DEVELOPMENT

Submission to the National Assembly for review and vote of the bill adopting the national development vision for the horizon 2060 in the Republic of Benin.

ECONOMY & FINANCE

Creation of the Avlékété Golf Leisure and Activities Operating Company S.A. and approval of its statutes.

COMMUNICATIONS

CULTURE TOURISM & ARTS

Adoption of the 2025-2029 Strategic Development Plan of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts.

ENERGY, WATER & MINES

Implementation of the detailed preliminary design studies and the environmental and social impact study of the drinking water supply project for the cities of Comè, Grand-Popo, Houéyogbé, Bopa, Kpomassè and their surroundings.

INDIVIDUAL MEASURES

APPOINTMENTS

In the Ministry of Health

In the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Employment Promotion

