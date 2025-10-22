Benin : le gouvernement renforce les ressources de l’Agence nationale de Protection civile

Meeting on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, under the chairmanship of Patrice Talon, the Council of Ministers decided to allocate additional resources to the National Civil Protection Agency. Objective: to strengthen its operational capacities in the face of natural or human-caused risks and disasters.

The Council of Ministers wants to provide Benin’s Civil Protection with the means commensurate with its missions, one year after its creation. The decision was made at Wednesday’s Council of Ministers meeting.

In July 2024, the former Fire Brigade was integrated into this new structure, marking a turning point in emergency management in Benin. This change in the institutional framework aims to shift from simple disaster management to a proactive risk-reduction policy focused on prevention and anticipation.

Read also : Benin: journalist Olivier Allocheme arrested

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

An anticipated response to hazards and vulnerabilities

As part of the ongoing modernization efforts, a comprehensive assessment of the Agency’s human, logistical and financial needs was carried out. This analysis identified the priorities for the first budget year, to ensure a progressive and sustainable strengthening of operational capacities.

Faced with increasing climatic and human-caused risks — floods, fires, industrial accidents — Benin intends to strengthen the resilience of its communities. According to the Council of Ministers, the government thus wishes to guarantee a rapid, effective and coordinated response to emergency situations.

The Council of Ministers has therefore decided to make available to the National Civil Protection Agency the resources necessary for the accomplishment of its mission.