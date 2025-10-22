Benin: journalist Olivier Allocheme arrested

Journalist Olivier Allocheme, a contributor to the daily L’Événement Précis and a teacher, was arrested on October 9, 2025, according to several consistent sources. The arrest reportedly took place at the school where he works, according to information relayed notably by the daily Matin Libre.

The exact reasons for this arrest have not yet been communicated, but everything suggests it is linked to posts the journalist published on his Facebook page. To date, he remains detained, and no details have been given about the ongoing procedure.

For now there has been silence from media professional organizations. Neither the Union des professionnels des médias du Bénin (UPMB), nor the Conseil national du patronat de la presse et de l’audiovisuel (CNPA) has publicly reacted to this arrest. Their lack of official communication raises many questions and fuels the indignation of part of public opinion.

This case brings the question of journalists’ freedom of expression on social networks back to the center of the debate, as well as the risks they may face in carrying out their work in the digital age.