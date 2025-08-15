Benin: immediate ban and withdrawal of “Tasty Tom” tomato concentrate

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has banned the importation, distribution and consumption of “Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix” in Benin. This action follows a general product recall in Ghana due to critical defects threatening public health.

The “Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix” has been taken off the shelves in Benin. In a statement dated August 11, 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Benin announced the immediate suspension of its importation, distribution and consumption throughout the whole country.

“The tomato concentrate named Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix is currently subject to a suspension of production and a general recall in Ghanaian territory”

This decision is based on an alert by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana, which, on August 3, ordered the cessation of production and a massive recall of the product due to “critical defects” compromising sanitary quality and food safety.

“It has been decided to suspend the importation, distribution and consumption throughout the national territory of the tomato concentrate Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix.”

The measure applies to all forms of packaging, whether in sachets or cans. Importers, distributors, retailers and other economic operators must immediately withdraw the product from their stocks and sales points, for quarantine. Any marketing despite the prohibition is subject to penalties provided by law.

A call for vigilance and reporting

The ministry urges the population to refrain from consuming the product and to report any suspicious commercial practices to the Competition Directorate or the Departmental Directorate of Industry and Trade.

Any offender “faces sanctions provided for by the current regulations”, warns the ministry, which reaffirms that public health remains an absolute priority.

Relevant services are also mobilized to prevent any fraudulent entry of the product into the territory. The toll-free number 8585 remains available 24/7 for any complaints.

In summary, the Beninese government reaffirms that the protection of consumer health remains an absolute priority and that no tolerance will be given to offenders.