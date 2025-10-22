Benin: construction of five science high schools and a Higher Normal School

Meeting on Wednesday, 22 October 2025 and presided over by Head of State Patrice Talon, the Council of Ministers authorized the construction of five science high schools and a Higher Normal School.

Following the Council of Ministers meeting of 22 October 2025, the government gave the green light for the construction of five science high schools and a Higher Normal School. These institutions will be located in Abomey-Calavi, Parakou, Lokossa, Abomey and Natitingou, with the aim of training a new generation of Beninese scientists capable of addressing the challenges of national development.

This initiative, which forms part of the ongoing reforms in the subsector of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, aims to strengthen the quality of teaching in science, technology and mathematics. It also responds to the need to provide the country with a pool of well-trained teachers and competent scientific personnel.

According to the Council’s communiqué, the architectural and technical studies necessary for the implementation of the project have already been completed. Accordingly, the government has authorized contracting with a qualified company for the execution of the works. The objective is to equip Benin with modern infrastructure that will provide a learning environment conducive to innovation and scientific research.

The ministers in charge of Education, Higher Education and Finance have been instructed to ensure the proper execution of the project, in accordance with the established specifications.