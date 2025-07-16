BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Les membres du gouvernement en Conseil des ministres
Les membres du gouvernement en Conseil des ministres. @Présidence du Bénin
The members of the Breakthrough Government met this Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in a council of ministers in the presence of the head of state, the head of the government, President Patrice Talon.

During this governmental conclave, several issues related to the country’s development and contained in the action program of the government were examined. Below is the complete report of the council of ministers of this Wednesday.

Report of the Council of Ministers of July 16

0012885001752668435Download
