Benin: Certified cybersecurity training at the National Assembly

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the president of Benin’s National Assembly, Louis Vlavonou, initiated a cybersecurity certification training for the parliament’s IT staff. The initiative, supported by the National Section of the African Network of Parliamentary Staff (SN/RAPP), aims to strengthen the digital security of the legislative institution against increasing threats.

In a global context marked by a surge in cyber attacks and digital risks, the National Assembly of Benin is taking the lead. On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, its president, Louis Vlavonou, officially launched a cybersecurity certification training session, based on the COMPTIA Security+ standard, an internationally recognized benchmark in the field of information security.

Addressing the institution’s IT staff, President Vlavonou expressed his “great satisfaction” in seeing this strategic initiative come to fruition.

He emphasized the importance of equipping the parliament’s technical staff so that they are capable of anticipating, detecting and effectively responding to digital security incidents. “We have the duty to equip our agents with high-level technical skills”, he insisted.

This training is part of a broader initiative to modernize and secure the digital infrastructure of the National Assembly. It is supported by the National Section of the African Network of Parliamentary Staff (SN/RAPP), whose mission is to strengthen the capabilities of parliamentary human resources across the continent.

Towards a More Modern and Resilient Institution

Through this action, the National Assembly confirms its ambition to become a resilient, modern, and secured institution. “We are gradually building a National Assembly capable of facing current digital challenges”, highlighted President Louis Vlavonou. For him, this transformation necessarily involves the continuous reinforcement of his staff’s skills.

In addition to meeting security requirements, this approach will also align the operating standards of the Beninese Parliament with international standards for digital governance and data protection.

The COMPTIA Security+ training is expected to last several weeks and culminate in the delivery of recognized certifications, a sign of competence and professionalism for the beneficiaries.

