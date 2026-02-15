Benin: Atacora’s departmental director of the civil service suspended

The Atacora Departmental Director of the Civil Service has been suspended from his duties.

To date, no official details have been provided regarding the grounds for this administrative decision.

The person concerned has been instructed to organize a handover of duties as soon as possible. It is scheduled for Monday, February 16, in accordance with the applicable administrative provisions.

To ensure continuity of public service, authorities have appointed the Donga Departmental Director of the Civil Service to serve as interim.

She is expected in Natitingou to temporarily assume leadership of the agency, pending possible final decisions.

This suspension, the exact reasons for which remain unknown, has already drawn widespread reactions within the local administration.

Staff and observers are questioning the circumstances that led to this measure as well as its consequences for the functioning of the departmental directorate.