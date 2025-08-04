BY COUNTRIES
Benin: after his joining of the party The Democrats, Prophet Lucien Kinninnon received by Boni Yayi

By Angèle M. ADANLE
A few weeks after officially joining the Democrats party, Dr. Prophet Lucien Kinninnon was received by the former President of the Republic of Benin, Boni Yayi, on Monday, August 4, 2025, in Cotonou.

The prophet Lucien Kinninnon continues his political immersion. After confirming his membership to the The Democrats party in July 2025, in Bohicon, during a congress of his movement LPD (Freedom, Peace, Democracy), he paid a courtesy visit to Boni Yayi, the charismatic leader of the party, this Monday in Cotonou.

“I paid a visit to the former head of state, Dr. Boni Yayi, who is at the same time the honorary president of the The Democrats party,” he declared to the press.

Between faith, political commitment, and message of unity, the prophet justified his approach as a divine response. “I joined the party, divinely warned by the Almighty, the God of Israel,” he affirmed. For him, it is essential, when you commit yourself to a path, to meet those who have taken it before you.

A call for vigilance as elections approach

Beyond simple courtesy, the meeting allowed Lucien Kinninnon to discuss the challenges of the post-Talon era. While Beninese President Patrice Talon is preparing to leave power after two terms, the prophet calls on citizens to exercise increased vigilance.

“We must be alert so that someone who, perhaps, does not have the qualities to manage the people doesn’t take over.”

Positioning himself as a man of peace and a messenger of unity, he advocated for an environment free from hate or violence. “If we spread love around us (…), there will be no fight. When there is no fight, there will be no violence.”, wished Lucien Kinninnon.

