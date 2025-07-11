Benin: a customs officer dies of a stroke, 03 months after his release from prison

- Advertisement -

A tragedy has struck the customs body in Benin. Philémon Masso, a former customs officer, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, just three months after his release from prison. According to the information reported, he succumbed to a stroke.

The former Beninese customs officer Philémon Masso died on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, due to a stroke that occurred at his home. According to the reports, two days earlier, he had experienced the earliest signs of the malaise while he was preparing, along with his wife and children, to go to mass. Despite swift medical attention, he did not survive. His death reopens discussions on the psychological consequences of preventive detention, especially when it ends without conviction.

Indeed, Philémon Masso had just regained his freedom after being released on April 15, 2025, following a few months of detention. His arrest in January 2025 was part of a controversial case within the customs administration, but no charges were ultimately brought against him.

The former head of the secretariat of the customs brigade at Hilacondji, a strategic position within the national customs apparatus, Philémon Masso leaves behind a legacy of professional commitment. For many border officers, he will remain a remarkable figure in the Benin customs service.