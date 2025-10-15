Benin: 350 new advisors and inspectors to be recruited soon for secondary education

The Beninese government announced, at the Council of Ministers on October 15, 2025, the recruitment of 350 staff to strengthen the pedagogical supervisory body. The objective is to close the gap in pedagogical advisers and secondary education inspectors in order to improve the quality of teaching across the country.

The decision comes from the Council of Ministers held this Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Through this measure, President Patrice Talon’s government intends to continue professionalizing the education system and ensure better support and monitoring of teachers in the field.

According to the official report, there will be the recruitment of 300 trainee pedagogical advisers and 50 trainee secondary education inspectors for the year 2025. These future pedagogical cadres will be trained to provide close supervision of teachers and to ensure the effective implementation of curricula in middle schools.

This recruitment is part of the ongoing reforms carried out over several years in the education sector, notably improving governance, continuous professional development for teachers, and strengthening the assessment system. It also aims to meet the growing needs of schools, particularly in rural areas where the lack of pedagogical supervision remains a major challenge.