Benin: 2026–2028 multi-year budget framework submitted to National Assembly

During a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, May 28, the Beninese government reviewed several key items, including the transmission of the 2026–2028 Multi-Year Budgetary and Economic Programming Document (DPBEP) to the National Assembly.

Designed to support the upcoming budget orientation debate, the document comes at a time when Benin is experiencing a strong economic rebound. In 2024, growth is projected at 7.5%, driven by gains in agricultural productivity, industrial expansion, a revived trade sector, and contained inflation, which stands at just 1.2%.

These solid macroeconomic performances are being achieved despite an unstable regional and global environment, underscoring the importance of preserving fiscal sustainability and strengthening medium-term planning.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, in coordination with the Minister of Justice and Legislation, will make the necessary arrangements to organize the debate with the National Assembly.