Benin: 2026–2028 multi-year budget framework submitted to National Assembly

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Louis Vlavonou, President of the National Assembly, 8th legislature
During a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, May 28, the Beninese government reviewed several key items, including the transmission of the 2026–2028 Multi-Year Budgetary and Economic Programming Document (DPBEP) to the National Assembly.

Designed to support the upcoming budget orientation debate, the document comes at a time when Benin is experiencing a strong economic rebound. In 2024, growth is projected at 7.5%, driven by gains in agricultural productivity, industrial expansion, a revived trade sector, and contained inflation, which stands at just 1.2%.

These solid macroeconomic performances are being achieved despite an unstable regional and global environment, underscoring the importance of preserving fiscal sustainability and strengthening medium-term planning.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, in coordination with the Minister of Justice and Legislation, will make the necessary arrangements to organize the debate with the National Assembly.

West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

