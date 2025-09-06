BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

By Edouard Djogbénou
Boni Yayi reçu en audience par Patrice Talon ce lundi 13 juin 2022
At the conclusion of a three-day workshop in Cotonou, the Consultation Framework of Religious Denominations (CCCR) called for a meeting between President Patrice Talon and former President Boni Yayi.

The CCCR issued the recommendation following its seminar held from September 2 to 4, 2025, in Cotonou, under the theme “The Role of Religious Denominations in Peaceful Elections in 2026.” The gathering brought together several hundred representatives of different religious denominations in Benin.

The workshop, aimed at contributing to peaceful elections in 2026, produced a series of recommendations, including the suggestion of a dialogue between the two political leaders.

“In this spirit of appeasement, we are calling for a meeting between the President of the Republic and his predecessor, Dr. Boni Yayi,” the CCCR stated.

According to the framework, such a meeting would allow the two heads of state to discuss and agree on appropriate solutions to preserve peace in the country.

The religious denominations also encouraged all parties “to use national and international legal remedies as well as constructive dialogue to resolve potential political and electoral disputes.”

They further urged each political leader to make “a firm commitment to ban violence in both speech and action.” This commitment would be formalized through adherence to a charter of peace and good conduct, to be proposed by religious leaders for signature by party leaders, binding them to prioritize dialogue and non-violence.

While stressing that they do not wish to interfere in the country’s political life, religious leaders called on political actors to respect the laws of the Republic and avoid all forms of violence.

