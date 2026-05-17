Clotilde Courau grows tomatoes, olives, and grapes in their Italian home.

On April 3, 2026, actress Clotilde Courau will celebrate her 57th birthday. This date comes as she enters a new phase in her private life.

After more than twenty years alongside Emmanuel-Philibert of Savoy, their separation marks the end of a shared chapter.

In the heart of Italy, their home in Umbria remains a place filled with memories where the actress maintains a simple and grounded way of life.

Marital Journey and Italian Roots

Tied by the bonds of marriage in 2003, Clotilde Courau and Emmanuel-Philibert of Savoy have long led a relationship marked by back-and-forth trips between Paris and Monaco, living a long-distance lifestyle. The prince would say that he valued the quality of their connection over daily proximity.

Two daughters, Vittoria and Luisa, were born from this union and have always been at the center of the couple’s priorities. According to reports, the heir to the House of Savoy has since embarked on a new chapter in life, raising questions about their shared future.

The house in Umbria, away from the limelight, was a refuge for the family where they would regularly gather.

Emmanuel-Philibert described this place as a “little corner” dedicated to gardening and fruit trees: tomatoes, olive trees, and vines were among the cultivated crops.

This garden represented more than just a hobby: it embodied a return to the land and shared moments, contrasting with their often public careers.

Even after the announcement of their separation, the property retains its symbolic significance and remains, for Clotilde Courau, an anchor point.

Alongside her professional activities, the actress continues this connection with Italy and maintains the estate, which could serve as a place of legacy for their daughters. However, the precise future of the property remains uncertain.