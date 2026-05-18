Benin: the CRIET has postponed the case of the CA from the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou to June.

The case involving the head of the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou, Samuel Akindes Adékambi, has been postponed until June 2026 by the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET). Charged with alleged abuse of power, the elected official pleaded not guilty at his hearing on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Samuel Akindes Adékambi, head of the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou, must return to the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) on Monday, June 1, 2026. According to Libre Express, his case was postponed to this date following his hearing held on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Charged with alleged abuse of power, the elected official appeared before the special court in the presence of his lawyer, Me Liliane Amoussou. During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty and rejected the accusations against him, according to the same source. After his indictment, the Court decided to postpone the case in order to continue examining the matter at a future hearing scheduled for June.

Samuel Akindes Adékambi was arrested on Friday, May 1, 2026, by agents of the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF). A few days later, he was brought before the special prosecutor at CRIET before being placed in preventive detention. The head of the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou is accused of abuse of power. The defendant is expected to be heard on the merits of the case during the next hearing.