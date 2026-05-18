Benin: the CNSS announces home checks for certain pensioners

As part of the follow-up for retirees receiving benefits for severe illness or disability, the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) has announced a new measure aimed at facilitating mandatory physical checks. From now on, teams will go directly to the homes of certain affected retirees.

The National Social Security Fund (CNSS) has notified retirees who are severely ill, disabled, or elderly that a new provision has been put in place to facilitate mandatory periodic physical checks. In a statement released on May 15, 2026, the General Director of the CNSS announced that “a team will now visit their homes.”

This measure mainly concerns bedridden retirees, disabled individuals, or those of advanced age who have difficulties traveling to CNSS offices. According to the statement, this initiative aims to bring the services of the CNSS closer to the concerned beneficiaries to spare them from often difficult trips due to their health condition.

To benefit from this operation, bedridden retirees are invited to register at the regional CNSS agencies in their place of residence. The General Directorate also requests that relatives of the retirees “make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the registration process and the said checks for the CNSS teams.”

Furthermore, for any additional information, the CNSS specifies that users can contact the regional agencies at the following numbers: “Natitingou: 0160609517 / 0160609526; Parakou: 0197098931 / 0160609505; Abomey: 0160609510 / 0160609426; Lokossa: 0160609519 / 0160609366; Cotonou: 0197004751 / 0197168979; Porto-Novo: 0160609280 / 0196550836.”