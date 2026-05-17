Charlotte Casiraghi admits to singing Céline Dion.

Charlotte Casiraghi has long been identified as a key figure in Monaco’s social scene. Discussing her relationship with this princely status in an interview with RTL, she explained that she has grown tired of this image and felt the need to exist outside of it, highlighting the gap between the appearance of a privileged life and her internal experience.

To distance herself from this label, she has engaged in a career as an author. Her first book, La Fêlure, published in January, offers a thoughtful reflection on human vulnerability and suggests that existence bears lines of fracture shaped by personal history as well as social and political factors.

Promoting this work, Charlotte Casiraghi appeared on the show Variétés hosted by Augustin Trapenard on RTL on Saturday, April 4, where she notably discussed her love life and emotional behaviors.

On love and its guilty pleasures

During this interview, she expressed that coupledom reveals individual fragilities, a moment when one can lose their bearings and engage in unusual acts, mentioning the idea of a “touch of madness” that permeates love.

In a relationship for about three years with French writer Nicolas Mathieu, Charlotte Casiraghi also admitted to enjoying belting out breakup songs. When asked about her favorite tunes to sing in the car or in the shower, she cited Céline Dion and mentioned taking real pleasure in performing Pour que tu m’aimes encore, particularly the part where the singer talks about a transformation into gold.