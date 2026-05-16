Maria Carolina of Bourbon Two Sicilies, heir to one of the richest dynasties in Europe.

Maria Carolina, a member of the House of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, is presented as the heir to a royal lineage. Her public journey mixes official engagements, social life, and the management of a notable family heritage.

Daughter of Prince Charles of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies and Camilla of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, she belongs to a family whose wealth combines princely heritage with significant financial interests.

Raised between Monaco, Paris, and Rome, she has reminded that her status comes with duties and responsibilities, not a fairy tale.

Heritage, Assets, and Commitments

Maria Carolina’s mother, from a prominent Italian industrial family, is linked to a family trust valued at around 600 million dollars; legal disputes surrounding this inheritance have made headlines.

The family’s real estate includes a discreet château in Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera, surrounded by palm trees and cypress-lined pathways. Acquired after lengthy negotiations, this property is estimated to be worth several tens of millions of euros and hosts private receptions gathering an international clientele.

Professionally, Maria Carolina has trained at the Istituto Marangoni and has taken courses at Harvard University. She is involved in the fields of fashion, art, and luxury and has had numerous collaborations with major houses.

Additionally, she is committed to humanitarian and environmental actions and participates in initiatives led with international organizations such as UNICEF.