Azannaï’s pre-trial detention: his family denounces violations of his rights

In Benin, the family of Candide Azannai has expressed concern about the conditions under which he is being detained.

In a public statement, the relatives of Mr. Azannai denounced what they deem to be conditions that are inadequate and detrimental to his health and well-being.

If one is to believe them, the detention conditions of their relatives are austere. They refer to a harsh prison environment and a lack of access to appropriate care, which would be a growing source of concern for his overall condition.

In light of this situation, the relatives are calling on the competent authorities to take urgent measures to ensure detention conditions that conform to current standards.

In their communication, they also call on the institutions in charge of the penitentiary system and public authorities to ensure respect for the fundamental rights of the person concerned and adequate medical follow-up.

So far, no official reaction from the penitentiary or judicial authorities has been publicly reported regarding these allegations. The family, however, says they hope for a response and concrete actions to improve Candide Azannai’s detention conditions.