Angola: Patrice Beaumelle, new national team coach
The Angolan Football Federation announced the appointment of Patrice Beaumelle as head of the Palancas Negras.
It’s official. Patrice Beaumelle is the new national coach of Angola. The French coach has signed a two-year contract to lead the Palancas Negras. The announcement was made this Monday by the Angolan Football Federation in a post on its social media.
A new challenge for the former coach of Zambia and Ivory Coast, whose first task will be to lead his team to the next Africa Cup of Nations.
