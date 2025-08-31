Alejandro Garnacho leaves Manchester United for Chelsea

- Advertisement -

It’s a blockbuster move in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United’s Argentine winger, has signed a seven-year deal with Chelsea.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, the deal is now complete. The two clubs have agreed on a fixed fee of £40 million, with a 10% sell-on clause. This transaction is the fourth-largest sale in the Red Devils’ history, behind those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Ángel Di María.

Manchester United and Chelsea say they are satisfied with the agreement, which brings an end to a long saga. The 20-year-old Argentine had expressed his desire to join Stamford Bridge at the start of the summer.

The London club is expected to make his arrival official in the coming days, making Garnacho one of the marquee signings of this summer transfer window.