AFCON 2025: The Moroccan Football Federation has filed a complaint with CAF and FIFA following the incident in the final.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has announced its intention to initiate legal proceedings with continental and international bodies following the events that marked the final against Senegal.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final continues to make waves. In an official statement, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said it would take the matter before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as well as FIFA, after the Senegalese team walked off the field during the decisive match. According to the Moroccan body, this withdrawal occurred after the referee’s decision to award a penalty deemed valid in favor of Morocco, a situation that would have deeply disrupted the normal course of the match and affected the performance of the Moroccan women’s team.

The FRMF says that the events that occurred undermine sporting fairness and the proper conduct of the competition, and thus intends to defend its rights through the regulatory channels provided by the African and global football authorities.

In addition, the Moroccan Federation wished to extend its thanks to the Moroccan public, praised for its loyalty and constant support throughout the tournament. It also paid tribute to all the actors who contributed to the success of this edition of the CAN, highlighting the collective commitment that helped ensure the smooth running of the continental competition.