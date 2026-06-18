Abomey-Calavi: launch of the display of subdivision plans in several districts

The Abomey-Calavi town hall has announced a posting operation for the plans and directories of the subdivisions in the districts of Golo-Djigbé, Ouèdo, Hêvié, and Togba for a period of 30 days, from June 15 to July 24, 2026.

The municipality of Abomey-Calavi has launched a posting operation for the directories and status plans in several sectors of subdivisions located in the districts of Golo-Djigbé (2nd phase), Ouèdo (3rd phase), Hêvié, and Togba.

According to the town hall’s press release, this initiative is part of the surveys for commodo and incommodo regarding the status documents, notably the plans and directories of the affected areas.

The municipal authorities specify that ” safe and secure places ” have been identified in each district to allow for the posting of documents. Certified and initialed registers are also made available to the community to collect any grievances and complaints.

The town hall indicates that these complaints will concern the plots likely to be examined by the competent commission, after analyzing the available data, especially the established road and facilities plan.

Regarding requests for updating names in the directories, the press release specifies that they will simply be recorded during the operation and addressed later “following the administrative procedures in force at the municipal administration level.”

The operation, which extends over a period of 30 working days, runs from June 15 to July 24, 2026. Finally, the town hall urges the population and the expert firms involved to demonstrate rigor and civism for the smooth conduct of the process.