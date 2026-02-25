Abomey-Calavi: a clandestine kiosk dismantled in a psychotropic drug trafficking case

Security forces dismantled a clandestine kiosk involved in selling psychotropic products in Abomey-Calavi.

The operation is part of efforts to combat the illegal circulation of controlled substances.

According to available information, members of the police anti-crime brigade arrested several individuals suspected of being linked to this illicit sales point.

During the search, a significant quantity of psychotropic products was seized, and their legal origin could not be established.

The suspects have been placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for the needs of the investigation and judicial proceedings.

The seized products were sealed to be used as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

This action is part of law enforcement’s ongoing effort to disrupt drug distribution networks and psychotropic substances within the Abomey-Calavi municipal area, where the clandestine sale of these products remains a persistent concern for residents.

The involved services indicated that the investigation will continue to determine the extent of the network, the origin of these products, and to identify potential accomplices.