65 years of Benin’s independence: the official ceremony program

This Friday, Benin celebrates the 65th anniversary of its accession to national and international sovereignty. To mark this historic event, the authorities have unveiled an official program of ceremonies, centered around Marina Boulevard, in Cotonou.

The festivities will begin at 9:40 am with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Devoted, presided over by the Head of State, Patrice Talon. This profoundly symbolic moment of reflection is designed to honor the memory of the great figures in national history and all those who have worked for the homeland.

A military parade under the banner of modernity

Following this tribute, the public will be able to attend the traditional military and paramilitary parade, also planned for Marina Boulevard. All constituted bodies will participate: army, air force, police, republican police, customs, not to mention special units.

This parade is intended to showcase the discipline, republican commitment, and continuous modernization process of Benin’s security forces. Note that foreign troops, notably Ivorian, will also be present, illustrating regional cooperation ties.