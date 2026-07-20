2026 World Cup: two Argentine players refuse to shake hands with Donald Trump during the medal ceremony.

The ceremonial proceedings that followed the 2026 World Cup final were marked by a notable incident. Argentine defenders Lisandro Martínez and Cristian Romero showed a different attitude towards U.S. President Donald Trump when receiving their medals.

The 2026 World Cup final, held on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), saw Argentina bow to Spain (1-0, after extra time), with a goal from Ferran Torres scored during the extension. Following the match, the medal ceremony drew attention for a sequence involving U.S. President Donald Trump. Present alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, he participated in the award presentation and handed the World Champion trophy to Spanish captain Rodri.

According to images broadcasted after the match, Lisandro Martínez received his medal without shaking hands with either Gianni Infantino or Donald Trump. Cristian Romero, on the other hand, acknowledged the FIFA president while receiving his medal but bypassed the American president. The defender from Albiceleste chose instead to exchange handshakes with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who were also present at the ceremony.

In the post-match press conference, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni appeared particularly emotional. World champion in 2022 in Qatar and two-time Copa América winner with Albiceleste, the manager did not hide his disappointment after his team’s defeat in the final against La Roja.