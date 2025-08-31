2026 World Cup qualifiers: Senegal squad list with Sadio Mané

Senegal’s roster for the September camp is out. Sadio Mané is on the roster.
Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw announced on Thursday his list of players called up for the games against Sudan and DR Congo in September, counting for matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The Lions of Teranga coach called up 25 players, including the experienced Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, and Boulaye Dia. Linked with Bayern Munich, Nicolas Jackson is also on the list.
Here’s the list
Goalkeepers
Edouard Mendy
Mory Diaw
Yehvann Diouf
Defenders
Kalidou Koulibaly
Abdoulaye Seck
Abdou Diallo
Moussa Niakhaté
Ismail Jakobs
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Antoine Mendy
Moustapha Mbaw
Midfielders
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Lamine Camara
Habib Diarra
Pathé Ciss
Pape Gueye
Krepin Diatta
Cheikh Niasse
Pape Matar Sarr
Forwards
Sadio Mané
Nicolas Jackson
Ismaïla Sarr
Iliman Ndiaye
Cherif Ndiaye
Boulaye Dia
Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly