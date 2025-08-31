2026 World Cup qualifiers: Senegal squad list with Sadio Mané

BY COUNTRIES
Senegal’s roster for the September camp is out. Sadio Mané is on the roster.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw announced on Thursday his list of players called up for the games against Sudan and DR Congo in September, counting for matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Lions of Teranga coach called up 25 players, including the experienced Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, and Boulaye Dia. Linked with Bayern Munich, Nicolas Jackson is also on the list.

Here’s the list

Goalkeepers

Edouard Mendy
​Mory Diaw
​Yehvann Diouf

​Defenders

Kalidou Koulibaly
​Abdoulaye Seck
​Abdou Diallo
​Moussa Niakhaté
​Ismail Jakobs
​El Hadji Malick Diouf
​Antoine Mendy
​Moustapha Mbaw

​Midfielders

Idrissa Gana Gueye
​Lamine Camara
​Habib Diarra
​Pathé Ciss
​Pape Gueye
​Krepin Diatta
​Cheikh Niasse
​Pape Matar Sarr

​Forwards

​Sadio Mané
​Nicolas Jackson
​Ismaïla Sarr
​Iliman Ndiaye
​Cherif Ndiaye
​Boulaye Dia
​Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly

