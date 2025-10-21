Benin Ivory Coast Nigeria Senegal

2026 Women’s AFCON (Q): Benin vs Nigeria, Senegal vs Côte d’Ivoire — 2nd round schedule

Here is the full schedule of matches for the second qualifying round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The winners from this round will qualify for the final tournament.

Romaric Déguénon
Romaric Déguénon
Des U20 Amazones célèbrent leur victoire
Des U20 Amazones célèbrent leur victoire
SUMMARY

The 2026 Women’s AFCON qualifiers resume this week with the second qualifying round matches. Seeking a first appearance in the final tournament, Benin take on Nigeria in a decisive two-legged tie. The Amazons will host the Super Falcons this Friday in Lomé before travelling to the African champions four days later.

In the other matches of this final round, South Africa will try to eliminate DR Congo. Meanwhile, Togo will lock horns with Burkina Faso in hopes of clinching the qualifying spot. Egypt vs Ghana, Algeria vs Cameroon, and Senegal vs Ivory Coast are the other fixtures in this second preliminary round.

Full schedule of matches for the 2nd round :

First leg :

22 October :

1:00 PM : Namibia vs Zambia

2:00 PM : Tanzania vs Ethiopia

4:00 PM : DR Congo vs South Africa

23 October :

3:00 PM : Angola vs Malawi

4:00 PM : Egypt vs Ghana

6:00 PM : Algeria vs Cameroon

24 October :

2:00 PM : Benin vs Nigeria

3:00 PM : Kenya vs Gambia

4:00 PM : 

Burkina Faso vs Togo

Cape Verde vs Mali

5:00 PM : Senegal vs Ivory Coast

Second leg :

26 October :

1:00 PM : Zambia vs Namibia

28 October :

12:00 PM : Ethiopia vs Tanzania

1:00 PM :

Malawi vs Angola

Nigeria vs Benin

3:30 PM :

Ghana vs Egypt

Cameroon vs Algeria

4:00 PM :

Togo vs Burkina Faso

Gambia vs Kenya

5:00 PM :

Mali vs Cape Verde

South Africa vs DR Congo

7:00 PM : Ivory Coast vs Senegal

