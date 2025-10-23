2026 presidential election in Benin: CENA publishes the provisional list of candidates; the party Les Démocrates is absent

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) published, through its decision No. 025/CENA/PT/RAP/DGE/SP, on Thursday, 23 October 2025, the provisional list of validated candidacies for the presidential election on 12 April 2026. The list includes two joint tickets, while several candidacies, including that of the party Les Démocrates, were rejected due to irregularities in their sponsorship files.