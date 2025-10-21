2026 presidential election in Benin: Boni Yayi and the duo from Les Démocrates served with a summons by a bailiff

Former president Boni Yayi, president of the party Les Démocrates, and the party’s candidate duo, Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou, were summoned by the Constitutional Court via a bailiff’s notice on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The Constitutional Court summoned President Boni Yayi, in his capacity as president of the party Les Démocrates, as well as the candidate duo Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou for a hearing on Thursday, October 23, 2025. According to the party Les Démocrates, this summons by the Court follows a petition filed by MP Michel Sodjinou, who contests the validity of the sponsorship provided by his party.

As a reminder, originally scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, the hearing on MP Michel Sodjinou’s contested sponsorship was postponed to Thursday, October 23, 2025 at the request of the party Les Démocrates.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

According to the Court on its Facebook page this Tuesday, this postponement is a favorable response to a request from MP Abdel Kamar Ouassagari, who asked for a 72-hour extension to complete the supporting documents in the file concerning the annulment of MP Michel Sodjinou’s sponsorship.

« It is essential that the Court give us the time necessary to produce the additional elements that demonstrate the validity of our colleague’s sponsorship », MP Ouassagari said as he left the suspended hearing.





