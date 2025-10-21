2026 general elections: the urgent appeal of the Cadre de Concertation des Confessions Religieuses

A few months before the 2026 general elections, the Cadre de Concertation des Confessions Religieuses (CCCR) urges Beninese political actors to prioritize peace, respect for the law and the path of dialogue in a statement received by the BENIN WEB TV newsroom.

The pre-election climate is already raising many concerns in Benin. Faced with rising tensions and polarizing rhetoric, the Cadre de Concertation des Confessions Religieuses (CCCR) issued a solemn call for calm and responsibility on Tuesday, October 22, 2025. In a statement signed by its secretary general, Michel Alokpo, the CCCR urges the political class to base its actions on strict respect for the law and the institutions of the Republic.

Relying on the conclusions of its seminar held in Cotonou from September 2 to 4, 2025, the interreligious organization says it is following “with attention and concern” the latest developments related to the submission of candidacies for the 2026 presidential election. It recalls that peace must not be reduced to a mere word, but must be reflected in daily behaviors marked by calm and civic-mindedness.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The CCCR invites political leaders to refrain from any message or act likely to threaten peace and national unity. “It is important, in these sensitive moments, to refrain from any message likely to threaten peace and national unity,” the statement emphasizes. Political actors are thus urged to resort to legal channels in case of electoral disputes and to respect the republican framework, notably the Electoral Code, enacted and promulgated as state law.

Call for the signing of a charter of good conduct

Beyond respecting the rules, the CCCR encourages the political class to favor dialogue and consultation. Provocative speeches and messages inciting public disorder must be banned, the organization insists. In that spirit, it proposes that political leaders sign a “Charter of Peace and Good Conduct” to formally commit candidates and their supporters to adopt a responsible attitude throughout the electoral process.

“In addition to legal remedies, the Cadre de Concertation des Confessions Religieuses invites political actors to prioritize Dialogue. Addresses and other messages that insidiously call for disturbances of public order must be banned by all candidates and the political parties that support them. The CCCR furthermore proposes that all political leaders sign a ‘Charter of Peace and Good Conduct’ to formally commit them to adopting this stance”, the CCCR said.

Read also : Benin: Boni Yayi and the Agbodjo–Lodjou duo summoned to the Judicial Police

The Cadre de Concertation des Confessions Religieuses also addresses the institutions involved in organizing the elections, la CENA, la Cour constitutionnelle, la HAAC, inviting them to “conduct the process with wisdom, fairness and impartiality.” “That is why we invite the institutions in charge of the electoral process (CENA, Cour Constitutionnelle, HAAC, etc.) to comply strictly with the law and to conduct the process with wisdom, fairness and impartiality. This requirement should lead them to use educational approaches in their communication. The process must be carried out in a way that avoids a crisis of confidence in the Republic’s institutions”, the statement reads.

Finally, the religious organization calls on its own members and spiritual leaders to intensify their messages of calm. It encourages them to use their influence with candidates and political leaders to advocate non-violence and restraint. “Now more than ever, the time is for exemplary behavior, both in words and deeds,” Michel Alokpo emphasized on behalf of the CCCR.