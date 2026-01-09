Home Benin General Elections 2026 2026 Elections: the CENA receives missions from RIARC and the African Union

2026 Elections: the CENA receives missions from RIARC and the African Union

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) welcomed, in the afternoon of Thursday 8 January 2026, two delegations of international partners as part of preparations for the legislative and municipal elections on 11 January 2026.



The first delegation was from the Network of African Regulation Authorities for Communication (RIARC), led by its president, Maître René Bourgoin. It was followed by a mission from the African Union, led by Ambassador Calixte Aristide Mbari.



Welcomed by the president of CENA, Sacca Lafia, and the Director General of Elections, the representatives of the two organizations were informed of the different phases of organizing the upcoming election.

Sacca Lafia , Président de la CENA au Bénin PH: Présidence du Bénin