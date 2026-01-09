Benin

2026 Elections: the CENA receives missions from RIARC and the African Union

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) welcomed, in the afternoon of Thursday 8 January 2026, two delegations of international partners as part of preparations for the legislative and municipal elections on 11 January 2026.

The first delegation was from the Network of African Regulation Authorities for Communication (RIARC), led by its president, Maître René Bourgoin. It was followed by a mission from the African Union, led by Ambassador Calixte Aristide Mbari.

Welcomed by the president of CENA, Sacca Lafia, and the Director General of Elections, the representatives of the two organizations were informed of the different phases of organizing the upcoming election.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
BENIN GENERAL ELECTIONS 2026
Sacca Lafia , Président de la CENA au Bénin
Sacca Lafia , Président de la CENA au Bénin PH: Présidence du Bénin
The exchanges focused notably on the role of CENA, the functioning of the institution, the financing of political parties, and the electoral reforms undertaken. This presentation aimed to enable observers to better understand the conduct of Benin’s electoral process.

At the end of the hearings, the members of the delegations welcomed what they described as a calm climate around the organization of the election, as well as the transparency of the procedures put in place by the Electoral Commission.

This meeting is part of the broader framework of supporting regional and continental bodies in Benin to guarantee the regularity, credibility, and transparency of the conduct of the 2026 general elections.

19:28 Senegal – Mali: the defending champion faces the Malian dream
