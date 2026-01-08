2026 combined elections: the CENA unveils the list of polling station officials

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) published the list of designated members to sit at the various polling stations for the legislative and municipal elections scheduled for January 11, 2026, the body announced in a press release.

This file lists the electoral agents responsible for ensuring the proper conduct of the ballot at each polling station, from opening to closing of operations, including the tallying of results.

According to CENA, this list is accessible to all political parties, independent candidates, and observers who wish to do so.

It should enable the relevant actors to verify the identity of the persons called to serve at the polling stations and to anticipate any information or corrections before Election Day.

The commission also stated that any complaint concerning the composition of the voting station posts must be filed within the regulatory deadlines in order to be examined before the elections.

This measure aims to guarantee transparency and fairness in the designation of the members responsible for managing the polling stations.

The list of the various polling station managers can be consulted on the institution’s platform: