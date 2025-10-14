2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: the president of the CEI urges voters to pick up their cards

The president of the Commission Électorale Indépendante (CEI), Ibrahime-Kuibiert Coulibaly, urged Ivorian voters this Monday, October 13, 2025, to go in large numbers to collection centers to pick up their voter cards, an essential document for taking part in the presidential election scheduled for October 25.

While visiting several centers in Abidjan, the CEI president said he was satisfied with the smooth running of the operation. « I have very positive impressions. The organization is well arranged, the staff are at their posts, disciplined, courteous and respectful of the procedures », he said, praising the professionalism and sense of duty of the teams mobilized.

Ibrahime-Kuibiert Coulibaly reminded people that the voter card serves as proof of voter status, in accordance with Article 5 of the Electoral Code. « It’s essential to come and get it », he insisted, before setting an example by collecting his own card, which he held up to the media.

The CEI president also warned of the consequences of inaction: « If you don’t come to collect your card, you won’t be able to vote, neither in the presidential election, nor in the legislative, nor in the senatorial elections », he warned.

Highlighting the document’s practical importance, he explained that the voter card facilitates the voting process. « The number it contains allows the voter to be found quickly and helps avoid long queues. Time is precious, because voting operations last only ten hours », he added.

Finally, Mr. Coulibaly called for calm and civic behavior throughout the collection period. « There may be some misunderstandings, but you have to be logical: registering means wanting to vote; collecting your card means affirming your will to participate in the democratic life of our country », he concluded.