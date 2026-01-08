Côte d'Ivoire

Ivory Coast: Beugré-Mambé government resigns after the legislative elections.

Following the legislative elections held on December 27, 2025, the Ivorian government led by Prime Minister Robert Beugré-Mambé submitted its resignation to the President of the Republic, Alassane Ouattara, as announced by the Presidency in an official statement on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
POLICY
Alassane Ouattara, président ivoirien
2 min read
This step, in accordance with constitutional customs after a national election, comes as several ministers of the outgoing team were elected deputies in the legislative elections.

In keeping with institutional practice, the Head of State accepted the resignation and signed several decrees ending the functions of the Prime Minister, the members of the government, as well as the minister-governors of the autonomous districts.

At the same time, the resigning ministers have been charged with handling the day-to-day affairs while awaiting the appointment of a new Prime Minister and the formation of a new government. This transitional period should ensure the continuity of government action until the team that will accompany President Ouattara is put in place for the start of the new parliamentary session scheduled for January 19, 2026.

The President of the Republic praised the work and commitment of the members of the outgoing government, highlighting their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. The formation of a new executive is expected to take place in the coming days, on the eve of a new political phase marked by the strengthening of the parliamentary majority arising from the December elections.

