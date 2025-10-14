2025 election in Ivory Coast: Jean-Louis Billon wants a showdown with Alassane Ouattara

Presidential candidate Jean-Louis Billon launched his campaign in Abidjan on Friday, declaring his ambition to qualify for the second round of the October 25 vote against outgoing president Alassane Ouattara.

At a rally on Place Konan Raphaël in Marcory, he called on his supporters to “offer change” to Côte d’Ivoire at the ballot box. “Give me the second round!” he shouted to applause, saying he wants to embody “the new generation” of political leaders. He especially urged young people to vote in large numbers, reminding them that the main issue in this election is access to jobs and a decent life. “You young people, this is your time! If you want a job, the elders must make way,” he said.

The candidate of the Congrès démocratique (CODE) also urged people to ignore calls for a boycott from certain political groups: “Those who tell you to boycott have already been presidents. Don’t listen to that! Go out and vote, and we will get change,” he said.

Jean-Louis Billon finally requested a debate with his potential opponent for the second round: “Give me that debate, so Ivorians can freely choose who will carry their destiny for the next five years.” Confident about the outcome of the vote, he concluded by promising “the victory of Jean-Louis Billon,” which he said would symbolize “the new generation, reconciliation and human development.”

To the cheers of his supporters, he ended his speech with a rousing call: “Long live Ivorian youth! Long live Côte d’Ivoire! Long live democracy!”.