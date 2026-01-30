Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar grand favori, liste complète des nominés
Avec neuf nominations, Kendrick Lamar domine largement la liste des artistes en lice pour la 68e cérémonie des Grammy Awards, devant Lady Gaga et Bad Bunny, confirmant son statut de figure incontournable de la scène musicale internationale.
SOMMAIRE
À quelques jours de la 68e cérémonie des Grammy Awards, prévue dimanche à Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar s’impose comme le grand favori. Le rappeur américain domine les nominations avec neuf citations, confirmant son statut de figure majeure de la scène musicale mondiale.
Derrière lui, Lady Gaga se distingue avec sept nominations. Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, nouvelle sensation pop, ainsi que l’auteur-compositeur-interprète R&B Leon Thomas suivent de près, chacun crédité de six nominations.
Voici la liste des principales catégories et des artistes en lice.
Album de l’année
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
- Swag – Justin Bieber
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)
- Chaos – Lady Gaga
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Mutt – Leon Thomas
- Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator
Disque de l’année
- DtMF – Bad Bunny
- Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety – Doechii
- Wildflower – Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
- Luther – Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
- The Subway – Chappell Roan
- APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
Chanson de l’année
- Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
- Anxiety – Doechii
- APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
- DtMF – Bad Bunny
- Golden (K-Pop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X
- Luther – Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
- Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
- Wildflower – Billie Eilish
Meilleur nouvel artiste
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marías
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Catégories pop
- Justin Bieber (Daisies)
- Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild)
- Lady Gaga (Disease)
- Chappell Roan (The Subway)
- Lola Young (Messy)
Meilleure prestation pop en duo/groupe
- Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande (Defying Gravity)
- HUNTR/X (Golden)
- KATSEYE (Gabriela)
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars (APT.)
- SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar (30 for 30)
Meilleur album vocal pop
- Swag – Justin Bieber
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
- Chaos – Lady Gaga
- I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims
Catégories rap
Meilleur album de rap
- Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse
- Glorious – GloRilla
- God Loves Ugly – JID
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator
Meilleure performance rap
- Cardi B (Outside)
- Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams (Chains & Whips)
- Doechii (Anxiety)
- Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay (tv off)
- Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown (Darling, I)
Clip vidéo et musiques du monde
Meilleur clip vidéo
- Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
- Amen – Clipse
- Anxiety – Doechii
- Love – OK Go
- Young Lioness – Sade
Meilleur album de musique mondiale
- Sounds of Kumbha – Siddhant Bhatia
- No Sign of Weakness – Burna Boy
- Light the World – Youssou N’Dour
- Mind Explosion (50e anniversaire – Live) – Shakti
- Chapter III: We Return to Light – Anoushka Shankar
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo – Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia
