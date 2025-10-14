World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): where to watch Nigeria vs. Benin live this Tuesday?

Nigeria hosts Benin this Tuesday in Uyo, as part of the 10th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Where to watch the match live?

The final matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone concludes this Tuesday, notably with Group C fixtures. A group still undecided, with three teams that can still clinch qualification.

The Cheetahs need only a draw against the Super Eagles to secure their spot. Bafana Bafana must beat Rwanda, while Nigeria must win against Benin and hope for a South African slip-up.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

To watch Nigeria vs Benin live, supporters can tune into DSTV, Supersport, New World Sport, Bein Sport, SRTV, FIFA TV, which will broadcast this West African derby. Kick-off is at 5:00 PM (GMT+1).

