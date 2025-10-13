World Cup 2026 (Q): two Cheetahs ruled out for the Nigeria – Benin clash

Benin coach Gernot Rohr will have to do without two key players for the final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday against Nigeria in Uyo.

The Guépards will have to do without Sessi d’Almeida and Yohan Roche, both suspended after receiving a second yellow card during the precious (1-0) victory secured on Friday in Rwanda.

Aware of the challenge ahead, coach Gernot Rohr remains optimistic: “We have lost two players due to suspension, but everything is still possible for the three teams at the top — South Africa, Benin and Nigeria,” Rohr told Osasu Obayiuwana. “We still have our fate in our own hands. It will be an advantage if we know how to take it. The suspense remains until the end of the qualifiers.”

Across them, the Super Eagles will also be weakened. Their winger Ademola Lookman will miss the match, also suspended after receiving a booking during the 2-1 win over Lesotho.