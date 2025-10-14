World Cup 2026 (Q): three spots still up for grabs in the Africa zone

With only hours to go before the close of the African qualifiers, three spots for the 2026 World Cup remain up for grabs, promising a decisive evening across the continent.

As the final matchday of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup approaches, tensions are at their peak. While six nations have already secured their tickets, three automatic spots are still to be decided. Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco, Cape Verde, Algeria and Egypt have already guaranteed their participation in the World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In Group B, Senegal are in an ideal position. The Teranga Lions (21 points) need only a win — at home on Tuesday against Mauritania — to seal their qualification. Group C, however, remains undecided. Benin, South Africa and Nigeria can still dream. The Cheetahs need only a draw against the Super Eagles to clinch their ticket. Bafana Bafana will have to beat Rwanda, while Nigeria must win against Benin and hope for a South African slip-up.

In Group F, Ivory Coast (23 points) go into their final home match against Kenya (12 points) in a strong position. A victory would be enough for the Elephants to secure their ticket. But with a poor result, Gabon (22 points) could snatch first place from them if they win in Libreville against Burundi (10 points).

As a reminder, Africa has nine direct places for the 2026 World Cup. The four best runners-up will contest intercontinental playoffs, the winner of which will face a team from Asia, South America, Oceania or CONCACAF for a place at the global showpiece.